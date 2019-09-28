Nehru Zoological Park Safari temporarily closed after heavy rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Safari Park at Nehru Zoological Park was temporarily closed on Saturday due to heavy inflow of water from the adjoining Mir Alam Tank after incessant rains in the city.

According to the park officials, all efforts are being made to drain out the excess flow by maintaining the water channel, drainage channels and pumping out of the water from the moats.



The Mir Alam Tank is filled with rainwater and the excess water is entering into the ponds from the safari side. This water is overflowing over the arch bunds and seeping through the Mir Alam tank arch bunds and into the zoo, an official said.

Due to inundation of the Lion Safari area near the entrance, the animals were not released from safety keeping their health and safety in mind and there is an inconvenience in running the safari buses.

To overcome this situation the zoo management after putting a constant vigil on the water flow the Safari Park complex is closed temporarily for the visitors today.

Nehru Zoological Park officials, along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and irrigation officials, reviewed the situation and instructed the zoo staff to be on constant vigil on the water flow. (ANI)

