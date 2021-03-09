Neighbourhood fight turns ugly, 1 killed

The deceased has been identified as Rupesh, who as per the police, tried to intervene to calm down tempers. But, Rupesh was beaten with sticks by the opposite party until he collapsed.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A 32-year-old man was killed and five others injured following a fight between neighbours in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar.

According to the police, ruckus broke out in Raghubir Nagar when two families which included women from both sides got involved in a fight at 11 p.m. on Monday. The fight soon turned ugly as one of the family members turned very aggressive and attacked others with sticks.

"They took Rupesh to the GGS Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His brother Mukesh also sustained injuries on the head and right hand, and his father, mother, uncle and aunt also got injured in this incident," said Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi.

A case of murder has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. Police have arrested six persons, including three women in the case.

