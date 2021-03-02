Neighbours file police complaint against Gurugram couple who feeds stray dogs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): A police case has been registered against a couple in Gurugram based on complaints of people living in their residential complex who protested against the duo's habit of feeding stray dogs in the area.



On Monday night the family who lived in a housing society in Sector 83 had to face an irate mob of neighbours who alleged that stray dogs had recently bitten two children.

"A case was registered against the couple on the complaint of residents of the society," Superintendent of Police (Crime), Gurugram, Preetpal Singh said.

Singh said that the residents also alleged that the couple threatened them when they asked them not to feed the stray dogs.

"Now, we are registering a case on the complaint of the couple. An investigation is being conducted and action will be taken accordingly," Singh said (ANI)

