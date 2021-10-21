NEIPDA-GGU calls off 48-hour petrol pump closure protest

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): North East India Petroleum Dealers Association, Greater Guwahati Unit (NEIPDA-GGU) has withdrawn its proposed 48-hour petrol pump closure protest from October 22 to 24 in the Greater Guwahati area of Assam.



As per the press note released on Wednesday, the protest was called in by the petroleum dealers association over 10-point demands which included rectification of the issues like forceful selling of Lubricants by HPCL, Unauthorised and faulty automation, bending of Ethanol, unequal credit facility, among others.

As per the note, the pointers were earlier placed before the Oil Marketing Company (OMCs) but they didn't respond to the union demands.

"As our demands had been placed before the OMCs but they have not headed to them nor have responded to our requests made earlier which had culminated in several meetings," the note reads. (ANI)

