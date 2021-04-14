NEP 2020 will skill students, enable them to do what they want, says PM

Delving into the NEP, PM Modi said every student has certain capabilities and these pose three questions before the student and the teacher. "First, what can they do? Second, what is their potential if they are properly taught? And, third, what they want to do?" Going further he said, the answer to the first question is the inner strength of the students. However, if institutional strength is added to that inner strength, the development of the students will get expanded and they will be able to do what they want to do.

He was addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors, an event hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

Emphasising this aspect the PM said the NEP aims to fulfil Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan vision of education. Quoting Dr. Radhakrishnan he said: "His vision of education was that it frees and empowers the student to participate in national development." Asserting that while education should make one a world citizen, the Indian aspect of it should not be lost. "Education management should be undertaken keeping the whole world as a unit but also, focussing on Indian character of education," he observed.

Need for skills

The PM stated that skills and its imparting will play a key role in making India self-reliant.

Speaking on the growing demand for skills in the emerging Aatamnirbhar Bharat, he said, "India is being looked upon as the future centre of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D printing, Virtual Reality and robotics, mobile technology, geo-informatics, smart healthcare and defence sector. To meet the requirement of skills, Indian Institutes of skills are being set up in three big metropolitans of the country."

Highlighting the vital role that the universities will play, the Prime Minister said, "We want that all universities should be multidisciplinary as we want to give students flexibility."

He also called upon the vice chancellors to work for this goal.

Paying tributes on behalf of a grateful nation to Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar, the PM said that as his anniversary comes when the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, it must give Indians a new energy.

Talking about Babasaheb's philosophy, the PM said that Dr Ambedkar considered knowledge, self-respect and politeness as his three revered deities. "Self-respect comes with knowledge and makes a person aware of his or her rights. Through equal rights, emerges social harmony and the country progresses. Our education system and universities have this responsibility to carry the country forward on the path shown by Babasaheb."

The PM said the country is following Babasaheb's conviction for equal rights and equal opportunity for all. He emphasized that schemes like Jandhan accounts are leading to financial inclusion of every person and through DBT money is reaching directly to their accounts.

He said the country is committed to take Babasaheb's message to each and every person. Developing the key places related to his life as Panch Teerth is a step in that direction. He said measures like Jal Jeevan Mission, free housing, free electricity, support during pandemic and initiatives for women empowerment are taking forward Babasaheb's dreams.

The PM released four books based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Shri Kishor Makwana. These are Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan.

Among those who were present at the event were Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and the State Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative/