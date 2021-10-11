NEP to create entrepreneurship culture, says K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aspires to create an entrepreneurship culture in the country by enabling students to get project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning, and vocational training, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said here on Monday.

Addressing two days program 'Become an entrepreneur, Provide employment (Udyamiyagu, Udyoga Needu), organized by the Department of Industries, he said, "we should develop the mindset of celebrating entrepreneurship".

He said, the policy will facilitate exposure of students to various professions at the primary level itself and added that the policy which aspires to provide solutions to the problems of society is a big reform and will make students industry-ready by the time they complete their courses.

"The department of skill development has implemented 14 different programs to train the youths in skills. In addition to this, it is assisting thorough MoUs. It is providing necessary skill training and certification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), focusing on training students in future skills such as DOT, Cyber Security, Data Entry, etc and providing mentorship for 200 promising entrepreneurs and is integrating employment seekers and employers through Skill Connect," Minister Narayan stated.

He further said, self-employment activities are being promoted through livelihood supporting programs, and Skill Hub will be set in Ramanagara to make youths aware of the employment opportunities and to facilitate skill training.

The Minister also mentioned that land acquisition rules were simplified during the tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, to facilitate the establishment of industries.

--IANS

mka/skp/