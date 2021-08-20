NEP to transform educational institutions into world-class centres: Union Minister

Pradhan made these remarks while inaugurating the Pushpagiri Lecture Hall Complex and Rishikulya Hall of Residence at IIT Bhubaneswar here.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (IANS) The National Education Policy (NEP) launched by the Modi government will transform the higher educational institutions into world-class centres, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday in state capital Bhubaneswar.

To overhaul the education landscape of the country, the Modi government launched the NEP, 2020, based on the foundation of affordability, accessibility, equity and quality.

"It is not merely a policy but a vision document for our future which aims to establish a student-centric education system by empowering the students with flexibility and power of choice," the Union Minister added.

He said IIT Bhubaneswar being a leading educational institute in Odisha should take the lead in the effective implementation of the NEP, 2020, and pave the path for holistic and multi-disciplinary education and thereby help the poor sections of the society.

With the spirit of 'Nation First', youth will be the torchbearers of a self-reliant India in the 21st century. Pradhan said the Union government has taken various steps to provide opportunities to our youth by supporting higher educational institutions in all possible ways.

The Minister expressed happiness at inaugurating the largest lecture complex and hostel in Odisha and hoped that the added infrastructure facilities will enable the students to strive for greater excellence. With a focus on quality research and innovation, IITs have indeed become the symbol of the progress of India and success in higher education, he added.

He complimented IIT Bhubaneswar for its teaching excellence and quality education.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Bhubaneswar Director, R.V. Raja Kumar and Chairman of Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing skill development activities for unemployed, under-employed and underprivileged youth with technical education relevant in the industry under the expertise and guidance of IIT Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan said the collaboration between IIT, Bhubaneswar and SDI, Bhubaneswar will help to address the local issues and environmental issues in the disaster-prone Odisha and thereby act as a role model for the entire country.

