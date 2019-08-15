Nepal, Maldives convey Independence Day greetings

Maldives President Mohammed Ibrahim Solih, in a tweet, extended "warmest felicitations to @narendramodi and the people of India on the happy occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day".

"India is our neighbour and close friend and we shall continue working with the Indian government to further strengthen the ties between Maldives and India," tweeted Solih.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Maldives President for the Independence Day greetings. "We cherish our strong friendship between Maldives and India," he said.

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, in his greeting, tweeted: "On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to congratulate His Excellency PM Shri Narendra Modijee @narendramodi, the government and people of India. We are delighted to observe your rapid economic growth achieved over the past seven decades." Modi in his thanks said: "Your Independence Day wishes are truly appreciated, PM @kpsharmaoli." "May the India-Nepal friendship continue scaling new heights and enhance prosperity among our citizens."