Nepal ambassador extends Holi greetings to India

Nepal Ambassador, along with other staff celebrated the festival of colours at Nepal Embassy in Delhi."I extend my best wishes to everyone on Holi. We (India and Nepal) are close friends. There are many cultural similarities between both the countries," ambassador Acharya told ANI."Holi is a big festival which signifies friendship and unity," he added.Noting the strong bilateral ties with New Delhi, Acharya earlier this month had said the Himalayan nation draws inspiration from India's democracy."We (India and Nepal) are close friends. Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy. The meeting (with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) reflected the affinity the two countries share with each other," Acharya had said.Nepal Ambassador made these remarks after his visit to the parliament. (ANI)