Nepal cabinet recommends appointment of ambassadors to India, UK and US

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 28 (ANI): Nepal cabinet on Thursday recommended the appointment of ambassadors of India, the United Kingdom and the United States on Thursday.



A meeting of the Council of Ministers recommended Shankar Sharma as the Ambassador to India, Gyan Chandra Acharya as the Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Shridhar Khatri as the Ambassador to the United States, Information Minister Gyanendra Karki said in a press briefing.

Khatri, a professor of political science, is a foreign affairs expert, while Sharma is a former US ambassador. A parliamentary hearing over the recommended ambassadors would be held in the coming month.

Nepal's newly formed government under the Prime Ministership of Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to recall all ambassadors appointed by the former government under KP Sharma Oli-led administration on September 21.

Nepal has a total of 33 diplomatic missions abroad. While career diplomats have been appointed as ambassadors in 10 different missions, the remaining 23 missions are filled by political appointees. (ANI)

