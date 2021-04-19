Nepal concludes ongoing parliamentary session

Earlier in the day, a meeting of Council of Ministers recommended to the president to end the ongoing winter session of the parliament."The cabinet has decided to recommend the president to prorogue the parliamentary meeting. The winter session has been recommended to end from 1 PM today," Prabhu Shah, a sitting Minister told ANI over phone.The session ended immediately after the office of the president gave a formal consent to the recommendations.The move is significant as it will make Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli avoid facing vote of confidence. (ANI)