Nepal drug syndicate busted in Delhi, one held

According to the official, the major catch was done by the Inter-Border Gangs Investigation Squad of the Crime Branch.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted a Nepal module of drug syndicate and arrested a Nepalese with 15 Kg of fine quality 'Charas' (Marijuana), an official said here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police constituted a team of 11 cops, who laid a trap to nab the accused.

The accused, identified as Nand Lal Mali, was arrested near the Samalkha T-Point NH-8 Dwarka link Road, Delhi, and 15 Kg of fine quality Charas was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Mali, a citizen of Nepal, said that he came in contact with a notorious drug mafia in Nepal, who supplies Charas in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, and other South-Asian countries.

The police said the Indian handler of the syndicate, Wahid Ahmed, was arrested by the Crime Branch in August, 2021 with a consignment of 12 Kg Charas. Once Wahid was arrested, the syndicate recruited Nand Lal Mali to do his job. Nand Lal was paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per trip, depending upon the weight of the consignment.

His important Indian receivers have been identified as Intezar, a resident of Agra, and Dharamvir, a resident of Inderpuri, Delhi. After arrest, Nand Lal was taken on a three-day police remand. The police said that they are conducting raids to trace the duo.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

