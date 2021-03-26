Nepal eases Covid curbs for tourists

Previously, visitors were required to undergo a week-long quarantine at their hotel and wait until the fifth day for a Covid-19 test, reports dpa news agency.

Kathmandu, March 26 (IANS) Tourists flying into Nepal will no longer have to quarantine if they have a negative test result for Covid-19 upon arrival, officials said on Friday.

"Now, they can have tests as soon as they arrive here," Prem Subedi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA), said in a statement.

He said that those who test negative for the virus can continue their trips; otherwise, if they test positive, they have to remain at their hotel until recovery.

Before flying to Nepal, visitors are still required to show proof of negative results in a coronavirus test conducted within 72 hours before boarding the flight, or proof that they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The new rules seek to attract more visitors during the spring season, especially trekkers and climbers going to some of the world's highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

