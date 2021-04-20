Nepal: Former royal couple test positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): Nepal's former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah and Queen Komal Devi Shah have been diagnosed with COVID-19, sources from the country's health ministry have confirmed ANI.



As per the sources, the former royal couple, who came back to Nepal on Sunday after attending the Kumbha Mela in Haridwar, has contracted the virus.

"We have received their test reports which states that their samples has tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is underway and both of them are in home isolation," a senior official confirmed to ANI.

The former royal couple had undergone RT-PCR tests in New Delhi on Saturday. They had flown back to Kathmandu after they tested negative for COVID-19.

However, they tested positive for COVID-19 when their coronavirus tests were conducted again on Monday upon their arrival in Kathmandu.

The former royal duo reached Haridwar on April 11 and met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashananda Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara. They also interacted with large number of sadhus and pilgrims.(ANI)

