Nepal govt gives nod to CoDS Rawat's visit

Kathmandu, April 29 (IANS) The Nepal government has given a nod to the visit of Bipin Rawat, Indias first Chief of the Defence Staff (CoDS), to the country in his conducive time. A formal invitation will be sent to him through diplomatic and military channels, said Nepali officials.
A Cabinet meeting this week has decided to clear Rawat's visit, Nepal's Information and Communication Minister, Parbat Gurung said, adding that the concerned diplomatic and military channels will fix and arrange the visit. Since Covid pandemic has hit Nepal and restrictions have been imposed in several cities, it is difficult to say when the visit will happen, said officials.
General Rawat is the first sitting Chief of Army Staff (CDS) to be appointed to the top post.
When Rawat was Chief of the Indian Army, he visited Nepal in February 2018 and May 2017.
The present Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had also visited Nepal in November last year.
Nepal Army through its appropriate channel will fix the date of Rawat's visit, said Gurung. Rawat had expressed interest to visit Nepal once again as he also wants to visit and worship some revered Hindu shrines like Pashupatinath and Muktinath.
--IANS
ag/rs