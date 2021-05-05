Nepal inaugurates small hydro power plant built with Indian assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): The newly rehabilitated small hydro power plant at Chandannath Municipality in Nepal's Jumla district was virtually inaugurated on Wednesday, said the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.



The small hydro power plant was built with Indian financial assistance of Nepali Rs 26.39 million.

"Newly rehabilitated Small Hydro Power Plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District, built with Government of India's financial assistance of NRs 26.39 million, was virtually inaugurated by Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu; District Coordination Committee, Jumla and Nepal Electricity Authority, Jumla," the release from the Indian Embassy stated.

The Small Hydro Power Power Plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District was built in 1983 by Nepal Electricity Authority with power production capacity of 200 KW. The Power Plant was damaged due to natural calamity.

"At the request of user committee, local people & DCC, Jumla, the Government of India extended financial support for the rehabilitation of Small Hydro Power Plant in Jumla District," the release stated.

The Government of India grant, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for construction of Reservoir Tank and Rehabilitation of Small Hydro Power Plant. The Power Plant would benefit approximately 20,000 people of Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District.

"India has already completed 450 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 10 are in Province 6, including 2 in Jumla District. 4 Government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-6. In addition to above, the Embassy of India has gifted 5 ambulances to various health posts, NGO in Jumla District," the release said.

"This Small hydro power plant would contribute to meet the needs of region where there is no major technological development and they are able to improve the population's quality of life," it added. (ANI)

