Nepal: Indian embassy signs MoUs with NRA to reconstruct projects damaged during 2015 earthquake

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 3 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Nepal and Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) signed MoUs for the reconstruction of 14 cultural heritage projects and 103 health sector projects spread across various districts in Nepal on Friday, which were damaged during the 2015 earthquake.



The MoUs were signed by both sides in the presence of Karun Bansal, First Secretary (Development Partnership & Reconstruction) and Shyam Kishore Singh, Project Director, CLPIU (Bldg), read a statement by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

14 cultural heritage projects are located in Lalitpur, Nuwakot, Rasuwa and Dhading districts and 103 health sector projects are located in Lalitpur, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Gulmi, Gorkha and Kavre districts.

These projects, damaged during the 2015 earthquake, will be reconstructed at a cost of NRs 420 crores. CLPIU (Building) of NRA is the implementing agency for both health and cultural heritage sector projects. The event was attended by officials of the Embassy of India, Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) and representatives from the Government of India's project consultants INTACH and CBRI.

Under the post-earthquake reconstruction package, the Government of India has allocated a total grant of USD 250 million, including USD 50 million each for education, cultural heritage and health sector, and USD 100 million for the Housing sector.

In total, 71 education sector projects, 28 cultural heritage sector projects in 7 districts, 147 health facilities in 10 districts and the construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot is being undertaken with GoI grant assistance, the release said. (ANI)

