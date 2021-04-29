Nepal issues prohibitory order in Kathmandu, other cities to check the menace of virus

A Cabinet meeting on Monday had already gave the nod to local authorities to impose the restrictions and decided to shut all the things, but emergency services will remain operational.

Kathmandu, April 29 (IANS) Local administrations in Kathmandu and other cities on Thursday imposed two-week long prohibitory orders following the rising cases of coronavirus day by day.

Huge numbers of police personals are deployed in Kathmandu from early Thursday morning to ensure the strict implementation of the prohibitory order. Action is being taken against those violating the norms.

However, huge number of people has left Kathmandu for their villages following the lockdown.

"We expect that prohibitory order will break the chain of virus," Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said. He also urged the people not to venture out from home until it is necessary.

Some other cities of Nepal also imposed the similar kind of restrictions after a sharp rise in Covid cases.

Nepal on Wednesday reported 17 more Covid-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 3,211. The country also recorded 4,774 new cases and 123 antigen positives.

The overall infection tally has reached 312,699 with 30,209 active cases.

According to the prohibitory orders, which will take effect from Thursday morning, the movement of public and private vehicles will be prohibited for 15 days. Similarly, assemblies, seminars and training will not be allowed during the period. Cinemas, party venues, swimming pools, shopping malls, places of entertainment, salons, beauty parlours, gyms, sports venues, libraries, museums and zoos have also been ordered to remain shut.

