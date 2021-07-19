Nepal Minister stresses on promoting people-to-people ties during meeting with Indian envoy

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal and discussed a wide range of issues related to Indo-Nepal relations.



According to the secretariat of Minister Bhusal, during the meeting held at Singha Durbar, matters relating to a wide range of issues were discussed.

On the occasion, Minister Bhusal spoke of the need to further consolidate people-to-people ties between the two countries that remained in existence since time immemorial.

Extending gratitude for cooperation from the government of India in the development sector of Nepal, the minister expressed her confidence over the continued support in future as well. She also touched on electricity issue and said that Nepal had reached a state where it has produced surplus electricity.

In this backdrop, Bhusal expressed her hopefulness towards prospects of collaboration between the two countries in the field of energy and irrigation. Minister Bhusal also assured of continued collaboration between the two countries in the cultural and social sector.

Similarly, Indian Ambassador Kwatra congratulated the newly appointed minister and pledged collaboration in all sectors in future. He also vowed to move ahead forging continued collaboration in the sector of electricity as well as irrigation, education and health. (ANI)

