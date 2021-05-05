Nepal MPs undergo Covid tests ahead of session for Oli's floor test

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): Members of Nepal's Federal Parliament are undergoing RT-PCR COVID tests from Wednesday ahead of the special session summoned next week for holding a floor test of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.



The parliamentarians are scheduled to give their swab samples at the federal parliament building at New Baneshwar in capital for an RT-PCR test prior to the house session which will be operational till Thursday, the Parliament Secretariat said.

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned a special session of the House of Representatives (HoR) for May 10 as per the recommendation made by Prime Minister KP Oli.

All members of parliament, officials and employees have been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests before the meeting.

According to Khabarhub, Nepal on Wednesday reported 8,659 new cases of coronavirus infection while another 58 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

