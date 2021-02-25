Nepal: NCP Vice-Chairman Bamdev Gautam meets Dahal

Kathmandu, Feb 25 (IANS) In the aftermath of Nepal's Supreme Court reinstating the House of Representatives, repealing the government's December 20 decision to dissolve the Lower House of the Federal Parliament, ruling Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) Vice-Chairman Bamdev Gautam has met the co-chair of NCP's Dahal-Nepal faction, Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Gautam, in his meeting, proposed to Dahal to stand for unity within the party, the Himalayan Times reported.

The senior NCP leader has been appealing for party unity and does not associate himself with either of the party's warring factions,

On February 23, the SC termed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the HoR unconstitutional and invalidated all decisions related to the House dissolution.

Besides, the apex court ordered the government to call for a new session of Parliament within 13 days.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of the NCP splinter group met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at his private residence in Budhanilakantha on Wednesday afternoon. The backing of the main opposition appears vital to both NCP groups.

Therefore, Wednesday's meeting between NC President Deuba and NCP faction leaders Dahal and Nepal has been viewed with much interest.

