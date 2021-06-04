Nepal: New ministers to be sworn in today as PM Oli will reshuffle cabinet

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 4 (ANI): Nepali caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday will reshuffle the cabinet after Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) joined the Oli-led government.



The new ministers will be sworn in at 8 pm (local time) this evening.

Nepal PM to reshuffle cabinet this evening. "Swear in ceremony is being held at 8 PM this evening. Janata Samajbadi Party also to go on board the government under Rajendra Mahato's leadership," Sources from President Office confirmed ANI.

Ten JSP-N leaders have been inducted into the cabinet following months of dialogue between the two parties. The government, on June 1, had also signed a six-point agreement with Thaurhat-Tharuwan Struggle Committee to further adjust JSP-N's demands, The Himalayan Times reported.

Earlier in the day, PM Oli and JSP-N chair Mahanta Thakur held final leg of talks to finalise the ministries to be accorded to the new appointees. Eight of them have been appointed ministers while two have been appointed state-ministers.

Rajendra Mahato will join the government in the capacity of Deputy PM and Urban Development Minister, The Himalayan Times reported.

It further reported that Sharat Singh Bhandari has been allotted the Energy Ministry, Laxman Lal Karna Land Reforms Ministry, Bimal Srivastav Labor Ministry, Anil Jha Water Supplies Ministry, Uma Shankar Argariya Youth and Sports Ministry, Chanda Chaudhary Women Children and Social Welfare Ministry and Iqbal Miya Forest Ministry.

Meanwhile, Renuka Gurung will be Minister of State for Women Children and Social Welfare and Chandrakanta Chaudhary will Minister of State for Energy, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

