Nepal: Pashupatinath Temple closed for public amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 22 (ANI): With the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Nepal, the government in the Himalayan nation has decided to limit the number of people gathering at the Pashupatinath Temple and is now set to close the holy place for pilgrims again.



The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) on Thursday announced that the temple would remain closed indefinitely in wake of rising coronavirus cases.

"The COVID-19 infection and its new variant infection in Nepal also has continued to increase. In this context, following the order of the Government, the temple would close for public worship from 2078, Baisakh 10 (23rd April 2021) until further notice. Only the regular worships would be performed at Shree Pashupatinath Temple, Guheshwori Temple, and other surrounding temples," Dr Milan Kumar Thapa, Treasurer at PADT said in a release.

The revered Hindu Shrine closed its doors to the public for about 9 months due to the first wave of COVID-19 infection. Doors of the temple opened up for the public on December 16 last year.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Pashupatinath is one of the four most important religious sites in Asia for devotees of Shiva.

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Nepal crossed the 2000-mark yet again on Thursday. With this, the total nationwide infection count has now reached 292,152, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

