  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Nepal plunges into political crisis as China's gambit flops

Nepal plunges into political crisis as China's gambit flops

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, May 12th, 2021, 12:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features