Nepal PM Oli defends move to dissolve Parliament, calls on public to gear up for polls

Taking a jibe against his former fellow party chairman and other members of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Oli said splinter group orchestrated plots to remove him from post, thus bringing political instability in the Himalayan Nation."Attempts were made to weaken parliament and re-introduce earlier practices of furthering personal political aims. Politics is done on the basis of equations in parliament. They tried to topple a majority government and introduce instability in nation playing mathematical game. As no such environment was created for me to work, I decided to go in front of people for fresh mandate. I decided to go to the people to decide who to choose," PM Oli addressed the crowd in Kathmandu in front of Narayanhiti Palace which now has been turned into a museum.PM Oli said, "I want to ask you whom would you vote for: One driving towards instability or one towards a solution? Go in front of people or head for instability? I would prefer another way rather than instability, towards election.""I request you all to raise your voice together and let entire Kathmandu echo with your decisions: No to instability, head for elections. We don't want instability, we want elections," PM Oli added.Defending his act of dissolving parliament, Oli asked everyone to be prepared for the elections on April 30 and May 10.Along with move of dissolution being challenged in court, Oli also is facing two contempt of court cases for making statement to defend his latest step of parliament dissolution.More than a dozen cases have been filed against Oli's move of December in Apex Court which has continued its hearing over the weeks and is expected to give verdict by the end of this month.If government wins battle in court, questions have been raised over the time left with Election Commission to prepare for the two-phased elections which has been called on for April 30 and May 10.With about 2 months remaining for elections to commence, the Election Commission has asked for 7 billion Nepali rupees budget to commence election on time. With the economy crippling due to months long induced lockdown to prevent Coronavirus infection, the government has been criticised for not making sufficient efforts to buy anti-COVID vaccines.Elected in 2017 after landslide victory, Oli became first Prime Minister of Federal Republic of Nepal after communist alliance of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in lower house.The alliance which turned into a new party under name of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) headed for a split within 2 years of unity. The party has practically split into two after Oli decided to dissolve the lower house on December 20. (ANI)