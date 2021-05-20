Nepal President gives 21-hour ultimatum to opposition parties to prove majority and claim prime ministership

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 20 (ANI): After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli failed to prove majority in the Parliament, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, upon recommendation of the Cabinet, has called on parties to prove majority and claim over the premiership.



President Bhandari on Thursday evening has given an ultimatum of 21 hours for the opposition political parties chairing in the parliament to come forward with bases to claim over the post of Prime Minister.

Citing Article 76(5) of the Constitution of Nepal, the office of the President wrote, "No difference has been seen in between situation of 10 May, 2021 and country cannot be held on state of confusion. It has been recommended by the Cabinet on 20 May to initiate process about formation of an alternative government stepping on Article 76 (5) which also has been further requested by Prime Minister. It has been therefore requested to all the lawmakers of House of Representatives to come forward with bases about forming an alternative government attributed to provisions mentioned in Article 76 (2) of constitution by 5 pm (Local Time) on Friday."

After losing a trust vote on May 10, Oli was re-appointed as Prime Minister under Article 76 (3) as leader of the party with the highest number of members in the lower house. Such a Prime Minister is required to seek a vote of confidence in parliament within one month of the appointment as per Article 76(4) of the constitution.

After Oli failed the vote of trust in parliament, President Bhandari had called on oppositions to come forward with a majority number to claim over the post of Prime Minister. But the opposition failed in gathering support for Sher Bahadur Deuba who was seen as the fore-runner in the fray to become the next premier of Himalayan Nation.

Re-appointed as Prime Minister last Friday, Oli needed to secure a vote of confidence in the house by June 14 as per the constitution. Despite losing the trust vote and now failing to garner it, Oli still is clinging onto the post and President Bhandari has marched forward with the decision to pave the way to form a new government under Article 76(5) before the post goes vacant.

Exercising Article 76(5), Nepali President Bhandari can appoint a person who reaches the President's Office with the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament. But if no one is able to show the support of the majority of lawmakers in parliament, the parliament is automatically dissolved and a new election is held. (ANI)

