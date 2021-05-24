Nepal President issues ordinance to amend Citizenship Act

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 24 (ANI): President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday issued an ordinance to amend the Nepali Citizenship Act, reported The Himalayan Times.



The President's office said in a statement issued yesterday that the President had issued the Nepali Citizenship (first amendment) ordinance pursuant to Article 114 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

After the issuance of the ordinance, citizenship by descent will be provided to offsprings of 'bona fide' citizens of Nepal, those owning citizenship by birthright. Likewise, as per the ordinance, the children whose mothers are Nepali citizens but their fathers' identities cannot be established, will be granted Nepali citizenship.

Amendment of the citizenship act was one of the clauses put forward by Mahantha Thakur, Rajendra Mahato faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal to provide their support to Prime Minister Oli.

The bill was under discussion in the House of Representatives for the past two years but was not endorsed due to disputes among the parties, The Himalayan Times reported further.

Earlier on Saturday, the Office of the President issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet. The next election will be on November 12 and 19 as per the recommendation of the Cabinet. (ANI)

