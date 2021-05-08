Nepal Prime Minister's advisor tests positive for COVID-19

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 8 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's press advisor, Surya Thapa, was infected with COVID-19 on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, Thapa said he has tested COVID-19 positive for the second time.

"Tested positive for second time! Thanks to all those who inquired about my condition by making phone calls and prayers. It is more prayerful to be present here than to give! Thank you all for your good wishes," he tweeted.

Nepal on Saturday reported 8,287 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country taking the toll to 385,890, The Himalayan Times reported.

With the latest additions, the countrywide COVID-19 mortality toll stands at 3,632 with 53 fatalities recorded today.

According to the health ministry, 18,304 total tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 17,315 were PCR tests while 989 were antigen tests. With this, a total of 2,615,720 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date, reported The Himalayan Times. (ANI)

