Nepal reports 110 new Covid-19 cases, tally hits 273,666

In the last 24 hours, 53 new cases surfaced in Kathmandu valley. Of the newly infected, 21 are females and 32 are males. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases. Presently, there are 941 active cases in Kathmandu district, 25 in Lalitpur, and 27 in Bhaktapur, the Himalayan Times reported.

Kathmandu, Feb 23 (IANS) Nepal on Tuesday reported 110 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 273,666.

Likewise, 102 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry.

On Tuesday, 270,068 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 98.7 per cent.

Nepal's active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 1,533.

The nationwide death-toll remains at 2,065 with four fatalities reported on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, 3,218 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 2,146,533 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 65 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

--IANS

int/