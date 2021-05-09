Nepal reports 8,777 new COVID-19 cases, caseload reaches 394,667

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday reported 8,777 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide caseload to 3,94,667.



As many as 52 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, The Himalayan Times reported.

With the latest additions, the countrywide Covid-19 mortality toll stands at 3,720.

The capital city recorded 3,161 infections, Lalitpur 533 cases, and Bhaktapur 504 cases today, taking the valley's total 24-hour figure to 4,198.

Both new infections and deaths have risen sharply after Nepal logged Covid-19 cases in four digits on April 18.

