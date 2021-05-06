  1. Sify.com
  4. Nepal reports 9,070 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 368,580

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, May 6th, 2021, 20:25:07hrs
Representative Image

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 6 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday reported 9,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 368,580.
The death toll in the country reached 3,529 with 54 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the country's health ministry, the positivity rate for Thursday stood at 42.90 per cent.
Rupandehi, a district in southwestern Nepal, has been ravaged by the deadly second wave of the disease. The district saw at least 1,069 new cases today.
Meanwhile, Kathmandu valley, the country's worst-affected place, added 3,972 cases including the highest number of 3,163 in the Kathmandu district alone. (ANI)

