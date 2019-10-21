Nepali officers begin training on 'Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism' in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The second group of eighteen officers of Nepal has begun their training on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism' at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru on Monday.

This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of India's commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of Nepal.The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their six-day training module on August 24. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019.The NACIN is a premier training institute in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities.It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia or Pacific region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, etc. (ANI)