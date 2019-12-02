Nepali officers begin training on Anti Money Laundering and CFT in India

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The third group of 21 officers of the Nepalese government began their six-day training on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism' at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad on Monday.

This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. The first two batches have successfully completed their six-day training, the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a statement.The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.The course is an example of India's commitment to enhancing the capacities of various Nepalese agencies. It is fully supported by the Indian government under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.The NACIN is a premier training institute in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities.It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia or Pacific region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, among others. (ANI)