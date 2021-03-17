Nepali woman shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants here on Wednesday.
The victim identified as Meena was from Nepal and was residing in Timarpur in North Delhi, where the attack took place. She used to sell water, snacks and cold drinks.
Police received information about the shooting around 7 a.m.
"Information was received that two assailants came near a shop and fired. They fled with the bike. The injured was shifted to a hospital immediately where she was declared brought dead. A case of murder is being registered," said a senior police officer.
Police has formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused.
