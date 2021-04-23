Nepal's Covid-19 toll reaches 3,117 with 5 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 276,345 infected people have recovered from the disease so far, 252 of them in the past 24 hours, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The overall infection tally has reached 292,152 with 12,690 active cases.

Kathmandu, April 23 (IANS) Nepal on Thursday reported five more Covid-19 related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 3,117. The country also recorded 2,365 new cases and 63 antigen positives.

Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,874 new infections in the past 24 hours. Of them, 987 cases were confirmed in Kathmandu, 106 in Lalitpur and 81 in Bhaktapur.

In the past 24 hours, 1,278 new infections were recorded in Bagmati Province, 76 in Gandaki, 566 in Lumbini, 179 in Province 1, 127 in Province 2, 116 in Sudurpaschim and 23 in Karnali province.

As of Thursday, 2,379,402 PCR tests have been carried out across the country.

A total of 10,001 PCR and 63 antigen tests were performed in the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the ministry.

Until Thursday, 170 individuals infected with the virus were being treated in intensive care units across the country. Fifty-nine others — 41 in Bagmati, 14 in Lumbini, three in Sudurpaschim and one in Gandaki — were on ventilator support.

Nepal on Wednesday reported 10 Covid-19 related fatalities and 3,112 new cases. Similarly, eleven Covid-19 related fatalities and 1,667 new cases were reported on Tuesday and eight Covid-19 related fatalities and 1,227 new cases were recorded on Monday.

--IANS

Int/rs