  4. Nepal's former Royals admitted to hospital due to COVID-19

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 24th, 2021, 19:25:08hrs
Representative image

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 24 (ANI): Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah and Queen Komal Shah along with their daughter Prerana Shah have been admitted at a hospital in Kathmandu, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Royals have been admitted to Kathmandu-based Norvic International Hospital at around 1 pm (Local Time) on Saturday.
"Former Royal- King Gyanendra, Queen Komal and PrincessPrerana have been admitted to Norvic International Hospital at around 1 pm today. As per the doctors involved in their treatment, condition of the trio is stable and normal," the hospital said in a release.
The former Royals of Nepal were diagnosed with the virus on April 20 after they returned back to the Himalayan Nation earlier this week. Lately, the royal couples were on a visit to Haridwar, India on pilgrimage. (ANI)

