Nepal's Tarai-based Janata Samajbadi Party splits

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 26 (ANI): Nepal's Madhesh-based party, Janata Samajbadi Party, has split after months of an intra-party rift as the Election Commission has granted legitimacy to the faction led by Upendra Yadav.



Along with this, the electoral body of the Himalayan nation also has directed the opposing faction led by Mahanth Thakur to register a new party.

The EC took the decision on Monday after Yadav was able to garner the signatures of a majority of executive members.

Of the total 56 executive members of the party, 34 signed in favour of Yadav while only 16 memes signed in favour of Thakur.

The constitutional body had heard advocates of both sides at the commission office last week.

With the decision of the Election Commission, the Yadav-led faction has decided to join the Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

"Regarding participation in the government, the process would be initiated from today itself," Mohammad Istiyak Rai, leader from the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal told reporters.

He said there will be discussions on the party's nominees to join the government.

The two sides had decided to split earlier this month and had urged the commission to decide which side would carry the legitimacy as the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal (JSPN).

The Janata Samajbadi Party was divided over joining the previous K P Oli-led cabinet or staying in the opposition.

The rival factions had last month "expelled" members leading to a split. (ANI)

