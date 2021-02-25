'Neta' used to denote respect but now it has become offensive term: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said earlier the term 'Neta' used to denote respect but due to the unruly behaviour of some leaders it has gradually become an offensive term.



While addressing the state assembly on Thursday, Adityanath lashed out at the opposition members who make noises during the session. Yogi said, "If someone thinks that they will be praised if they are unruly in the Assembly and shout in the House, then I think they are mistaken. People don't take it positively. It is the duty of all of us to set an example with our conduct."

He further added that before independence, the term 'Neta' used to denote respect but gradually after independence it started feeling like an offensive term. "Everyone is responsible for that," the chief minister said. (ANI)

