Netizens change DPs on 30 yrs of Kashmiri Pandit exodus

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Netizens on Sunday changed their display pictures (DPs) to mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

#KashmiriPandits along with #TheKashmirFiles,A#HumWapasAayenge trended, where Twitterati have showered their support by changing their displays to 'I AM KASHMIRI PANDIT' painted in saffron colour. On January 19, 1990, over five lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced almost overnight to leave the Valley following a genocidal campaign unleashed by the militants.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, changing his display picture giving a message, said "For one day, change your DP. Small gestures help heal our Kashmiri brothers and sisters faster. #TheKashmirFiles". In another tweet, he wrote, "We bow to the moral and cultural strength of each Kashmiri Hindu brother and sister. For us yours is not a story of only pain and suffering. Struggle and survival. For us it's a story of success. Salute. #TheKashmirFiles." Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) wrote : "Today in 1990, over 400,000 Kashmiri Pandits were given a choice - Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv. Convert, die or leave Kashmir. And if you choose to leave, then leave without your womenfolk. Today was the day of the Hindu exodus from the Kashmir Valley. #NextYearInKashmir." A user after changing his display, tweeted, "I pledge to support Kashmiri Pandits unless they reach back home. I condemn the brutal atrocities & attack on them on this day of 19-01 (30 yrs back)". While another said, "30 years ago, on this day, Kashmiri Hindus were given 2 choices: 1. Leave 2. Convert or die Radicals demanded: We want Kashmiri Hindu women without their men-folk." "We have been away from home for THIRTY years now! Time to go back HOME!" posted a user.