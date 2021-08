Netizens troll Pak PM Imran Khan over statement on India's population

Khan in a video, which has now gone viral on social media, was trying to draw an analogy with the world and test cricket.On being asked about why his nation's sporting situation is bad, Imran Khan cited New Zealand's example (for low population), beating India (with a larger population) in the World Test Championship final.He said, "New Zealand with a population of 40-50 lakh defeated India with a population of 1 billion and 300 crores in the World Test Championship final."India's population is 136 crores according to the 2019 census data.Imran Khan's video was posted on Twitter. It soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to troll Khan.

India's population is one billion and 300 crore- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan



pic.twitter.com/oP0G9O9kh4 -- Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) August 1, 2021