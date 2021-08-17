Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador

"M.S. Dhoni complements our growth mindset, and thus is a strategic fit during our growth years. We are excited about this association and are honoured to have him on board as our evangelist and global brand ambassador," said GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics.

The Rs 800-crore revenue company said the tie-up with the cricketer is for creating awareness about its health and wellness campaign.

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Diagnostics major Neuberg Diagnostics on Tuesday said it has signed cricketer M.S. Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Dhoni will enable the company to generate recall across its global markets in the UAE, South Africa and the US.

"He has been signed for two years," Velu told IANS.

According to Dhoni, Neuberg Diagnostics has taken up the campaign to raise awareness about health and wellness across age groups which he feels is important to be advocated.

Velu had earlier told IANS that the company will expand in African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana) and the Middle East.

The company also plans to have a presence in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Germany.

"In the domestic market Neuberg Diagnostics is largely present in southern and western regions, the growth focus will be in northern and eastern regions," Velu said.

Neuberg Diagnostics is present in hospital chains like Cloud Nine, Kauvery Hospitals, among others.

