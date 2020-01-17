Never delayed work related to Nirbhaya case, want convicts to be hanged at the earliest: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Delhi government wants the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case to be hanged at the earliest, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"All the work that was under the Delhi government was completed by us within hours. We never delayed any work related to this case. Delhi government hardly has any role in it. We want convicts to be hanged at the earliest," Kejriwal told reporters here.



His response came after the victim's mother Asha Devi accused BJP and AAP of playing politics and alleged that the hanging of convicts of 2012 gang-rape case which was scheduled to take place on January 22, is being deliberately postponed.

"It has been 7 years and we didn't get justice. The government can't see our pain. Both parties are playing politics on the girl's death. I think the hanging is deliberately being postponed," Asha Devi told ANI when asked about the war of words between BJP and AAP in the case.

"Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are playing with my daughter's death for political gains," she said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind today rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case, Mukesh Singh. MHA has received the communication in this regard, sources said. (ANI) His response came after the victim's mother Asha Devi accused BJP and AAP of playing politics and alleged that the hanging of convicts of 2012 gang-rape case which was scheduled to take place on January 22, is being deliberately postponed."It has been 7 years and we didn't get justice. The government can't see our pain. Both parties are playing politics on the girl's death. I think the hanging is deliberately being postponed," Asha Devi told ANI when asked about the war of words between BJP and AAP in the case."Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are playing with my daughter's death for political gains," she said.Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind today rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case, Mukesh Singh. MHA has received the communication in this regard, sources said. (ANI)