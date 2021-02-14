'Never forget, never forgive': Netizens remember sacrifice of CRPF soldiers on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

2 years ago this very day many lost their fathers, brothers, sons and friends. What we loose, this country lost it's 40 sons who were unaware of the attack ahead. They weren't martyred on war zone, they were attacked from behind. This is will a #BlackDayForIndia #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Gdf9XDIDae -- Tushar Kant NaikAUM$ (@TusharKant_Naik) February 13, 2021

#PulwamaAttack#PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay !!

14 February 2019

Never Forget ,Never Forgive

The Moment When Whole India Cried !! pic.twitter.com/IAOVx398gS -- Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVa21516182) February 13, 2021

14th February 2019

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack . They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/nsGRL5KE7k -- MAHIMA (@ItsMaahiRajput) February 13, 2021