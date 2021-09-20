New AirPods Pro & redesigned iPad Pro to launch in 2022: Report

The latest issue of Power On, Gurman's weekly newsletter, claimed that 2022 will be an exciting year for hardware redesigns from Apple, reports MacRumors.

San Francisco, Sep 20 (IANS) Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series along with the iPad mini and now a new report has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch the new MacBook Pros as well as AirPods next year.

Gurman expects Apple to announce new AirPods Pro earbuds, a redesigned iPad Pro, redesigned MacBook Air, a new M-series Mac Pro tower computer, three new Apple Watch models, and more.

In addition, Apple may also launch mixed-reality headset that combines augmented reality and virtual reality features in 2022.

Based on previous rumours, the new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

However, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features -- that will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

AirPods 3 are expected to support head-tracking Spatial Audio however, which lines up neatly with the release of iOS 15 that enhances Dolby Atmos music with the head-tracking effect in addition to video content.

