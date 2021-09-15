New Apple iPad in India starts at Rs 30,900

The Wi-Fi models of iPad, in silver and space grey finishes, are available with a starting price of Rs 30,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Expanding its iPad lineup, tech giant Apple has unveiled two new iPads -- iPad and iPad mini -- that come with advance features and in India, they start at Rs 30,900.

The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage -- double the storage of the previous generation.

Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500, is compatible with iPad (9th generation).

The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of Rs 46,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900.

The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple and space grey finishes.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is available for purchase separately, for Rs 10,900, and is compatible with an iPad mini.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

The iPad mini, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

