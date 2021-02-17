New Barco India R&D centre to bolster digital transformation

In keeping with the hybrid workplace model, the new facility in Noida is designed to enhance productivity and features a common lab area offering flexibility for expansion or addition of new labs.

Noida, Feb 17 (IANS) Professional visualisation and collaboration technology leader Barco on Wednesday unveiled its largest global Centre of Excellence for software innovation and R&D in India.

"The launch of the new facility will enable us to successfully transform to a more resilient and healthier platform while continuing to build capabilities to become a successful solutions company leveraging hardware, software and services," Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India told reporters here.

"To further expand our talent base, Barco is also beginning campus hiring for engineers from India's premier technology institutions," he informed.

As part of its digital transformation initiatives, Barco is continuing to invest heavily and is targeting to expand the GEAX (Globally Empowered to Accelerate Xperiences) team in India.

According to the company, it has a strong team of talented software engineers who develop software products and solutions across the Enterprise, Education and Healthcare verticals using diverse technology stack from embedded software on hardware devices to SaaS solutions deployed in multi cloud environment (Azure, AWS).

"The new facility at Noida is developed keeping hybrid collaboration and agile mindset as the guiding principle to promote innovation and faster value delivery to our customers," Ashish Gupta, Vice President, GEAX, Barco India added.

The facility also features full-fledged experience and demo centres for meeting room, healthcare, control room and education solutions, offering customers the actual feel of the experiences enabled by Barco.

