New BlackBerry phones with classic keyboards, 5G to launch this year

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Texas-based start-up OnwardMobility, Blackberry's new owner, has confirmed that it will launch new devices later this year.

BlackBerry's partnership with TCL ended last year, and after a few months, it signed with OnwardMobility.

In a recent interview, Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, reiterated that the company will release a 5G phone this year, reports GizChina.