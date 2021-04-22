New born daughter brought home in chopper in Rajasthan village



The celebration was grand as she is the first daughter to have been born in this family after 35 years.

Hence the father spent Rs 4.5 lakh to hire this copter and make the celebration grand.

Village folks of Nimbdi Chandawata in Nagaur district turned up in large numbers to see the chopper landing in their village and catch a glimpse of the baby girl. The daughter was born at her maternal grandfather's home two months ago. She landed in her paternal village on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami, when villagers sang bhajans and showered flowers on the baby and her mother.