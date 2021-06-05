New-born rhino, gaur brighten World Environment Day in Hyd zoo

Hyderabad, June 5 (IANS) The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad ushered in extra cheer on World Environment Day on Saturday with the good news of the recent births of a one-horned rhinoceros and a gaur (Indian bison).

Officials said that the male gaur calf was born on June 2, coinciding with the Telangana state formation day anniversary. It has been named ‘Komaram Bheem' in honour of the Telangana hero.