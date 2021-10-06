New cases in Kerala cross 12K and TPR closing to 13%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) The daily new Covid cases in Kerala on Wednesday stood at 12,616 after 98,782 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate went up to 12.77 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statement further pointed out that 14,516 people turned negative, while the number of active cases across the state was 1,22,407, of which 11 per cent were in hospitals.